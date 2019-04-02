Mumbai Food: Chimney cone parlour in Shivaji Park stands out for its Hungarian offering

food

A new chimney cone parlour in Shivaji Park is turning out to be a popular hang-out for freshly baked sweet and savoury Hungarian treats

Caramel & peanut butter cone

Here's a review that follows a slightly different trajectory from the usual. On one of our recces of central Mumbai for late-night Saturday nibbles, we were delighted to spot The Chimney Factory (TCF) near Shivaji Park. Delighted, not only because it stands out for its Hungarian offering of chimney cones on a stretch of Cadell Road lined with ice cream and milkshake parlours, but also because of the surprise it springs on you after you step into the deceptively small space.

Our first visit to TCF is on a January night. And given the faux winter that took over the city at the time, we opt for their traditional chimney cones in dark chocolate and caramel & peanut butter flavours ('120 each), served without ice cream. Fitted with multiple rotisseries, the store's façade is a busy space with all four employees engaged in different steps of cone-making.



Paneer makhani

The dough, which looks similar to bread dough, is first measured and then rolled out to be wrapped around a baking dowel, so it comes out of the oven like a hollow cylinder, which will be used for our order. Another dowel is shaped like a cone so the baked product can hold an array of fillings.

As we are about to settle on the high bar stools, we realise there is a much larger seating area towards the back, which we access via a verandah-like space covered in artificial grass and foliage. Complete with board games and quirky furniture, this hidden jewel could well become our adda if the fare manages to woo us.



Tiramisu

Since the cones are made from scratch, the order takes a while to arrive. But the sinful platters that reach us in about 15 minutes are worth the wait. The fluffy, sugar-dusted cylinders come lined with the respective sauces and we find it difficult to finish the portion by ourselves. But we do make it a point to recommend the place for an anonymous review and return to try their sweet and savoury cones, this time, on an early summer night in March.

We take our seats in the little den at the back with passionate board gamers as our neighbours. What was a quiet place two months ago has now transformed into a popular hangout, which bodes well for TCF, but mars our attempt to have a few moments of peace after a long day at work. All that, however, is forgotten when the paneer makhani (Rs 170) cone is served.

The cone has been rolled in cheese, oregano and chilli flakes and encases the paneer filling perfectly. The gravy by itself is yummy, and better than most kadhai-and-handi versions we've had in the city. Next up is the Mexican cone (Rs 180) with refried beans, salsa and guacamole. It's fresh, and though we can't taste the guacamole, it's a flavourful dish.

Tiramisu has been a flavour that has broken the deal in the past for us, so we opt for it in the sweet chimney cone option (Rs 250) to see if it breaks the jinx. It does — with its Oreo dusted cone, vanilla sponge, coffee and mascarpone cheese filling, topped with a cocoa powder-sprinkled soft serve. The Vietnamese coffee (Rs 160) is a tad too sweet for our liking.

The review is done. But we aren't, and return the next week for another sweet treat. We pick the tiramisu once again, and a dark chocolate flavour, coming away pleased. Will we return again? Well, this is where you might find us on a late Saturday night until another facet of central Mumbai reveals itself to us.

At The Chimney Factory, Cadell Road, Shivaji Park, Dadar West.

Time 9.30 am to 1 am

Call 8928840734

