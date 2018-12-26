China: 5 killed in bus hijack

international

The incident took place in Longyan, Fujian province, state-run Xinhua news agency reported. A suspect, who had a knife, has been detained and an investigation is underway. The attacker was not identified by the police

At least five persons, including a policeman, were killed and 21 others injured Tuesday when a hijacked bus crashed into pedestrians after a knife-wielding man attacked its driver in southeastern China's Fujian Province."

The incident took place in Longyan, Fujian province, state-run Xinhua news agency reported. A suspect, who had a knife, has been detained and an investigation is underway. The attacker was not identified by the police.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever