China accuses US of 'economic intimidation'

A white paper published by China's Cabinet clarified China's stand on the China-US economic and trade tensions was released on Monday

China on Monday accused the US of economic intimidation as President Donald Trump's latest round of tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese imports came into effect, escalating the trade war between the two top economies of the world.

A white paper published by China's Cabinet clarified China's stand on the China-US economic and trade tensions was released on Monday. It blamed Trump's America first policy for the intensifying trade war. "Trump has trumpeted "America First" policy since taking office in 2017, abandoning the fundamental norms of mutual respect and equal consultation that guide international relations, the white paper said.

"Rather, it has brazenly preached unilateralism, protectionism and economic hegemony, making false accusations against many countries and regions, particularly China, intimidating other countries through economic measures such as imposing tariffs, and attempting to impose its own interests on China through extreme pressure," the white paper said.

The white paper stressed that China has responded from the perspective of the common interests of both parties as well as the world trade order, observing the principle of resolving disputes through dialogue and consultation, and answering the US concerns with the greatest level of patience and good faith.

'Second summit with Kim soon'

President Donald Trump says a second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is likely to take place "quite soon." He said on Monday that US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is working out the details for the second meeting. Kim requested a meeting with Trump in a letter, and Trump said, "we will be doing that."

