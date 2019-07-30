China backs Lam, Hong Kong police

international

Accuses some Western politicians of stirring unrest in the financial hub in the hope of creating difficulties for the country's overall development

(Top) Xu Luying and Yang Guang, spokespersons for the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council. Pics/AFP

Beijing: China on Monday backed Hong Kong's beleaguered pro-Beijing Chief Executive Carrie Lam, as well as the city's police and called on people in the financial hub to oppose and resist violence.

Hong Kong has been witnessing a violent mass outrage with thousands taking to the streets against the government's plan to allow extraditions to the Communist nation. Weighing its options including deployment of troops to deal with growing pro-democracy protests, a wary China also accused some Western politicians of stirring unrest in the financial hub in the hope of creating difficulties for the country's overall development.

Addressing a much-publicised press conference, Yang Guang and Xu Luying, spokespersons for the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council, took a number of questions about the current turmoil in Hong Kong, the worst since the former British colony was handed over to China in 1997.

They praised Lam and Hong Kong police in dealing with protests mainly carried out by youth and students. "Since taking office as Hong Kong's chief executive in 2017, Carrie Lam's contribution to public welfare and economic development is well recognised. On July 1, we took notice that Lam pledged to govern with a more tolerant and open style. Beijing will resolutely continue supporting her administration," Yang said, brushing aside calls for her resignation.

He also praised police when asked whether China will back appointment of an independent commission of inquiry into police actions. "Hong Kong police in the past month have been under a lot of pressure. They have done their best to protect society and maintain stability, and have made a great degree of sacrifice," he said.

"We understand the huge pressure facing the Hong Kong police and their families, and would like to salute officers who have been fearlessly sticking to their posts and fulfilling their duties against all odds," Yang said. Asked whether China would deploy troops on the streets, Yang said, "the Basic Law has clear statements on that question, and I have nothing to add."

