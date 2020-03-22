'China can be held legally accountable for Corona'

After US President Donald Trump calling COVID-19 a "Chinese virus" and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo blaming China, Russia and Iran for spreading disinformation about new coronavirus, questions are now being raised over whether Beijing can be held legally accountable for covering up the initial outbreak.

According to a report in Fox News, the communist superpower can be held legally accountable. "An argument could be made that just like support for terrorism, which is legally actionable, a government that engages in such reckless disregard and negligence and covers up an epidemic which has the potential to spread worldwide could be held legally liable," Nitsana Darshan-Leitner, an Israel-based attorney, said in the report.

According to a timeline by Axios, it was December 10 when China reported the first patient who started showing COVID-19 like symptoms. The governments can sue China before international tribunals for violating its obligation to report the coronavirus outbreak early.

China has hit out at Trump. Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang urged "the US to correct its mistake and stop its groundless accusations against China".

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever