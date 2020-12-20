China's Chang'e-5 retrieves 1,731 grams of moon samples

China's Chang'e-5 probe has retrieved about 1,731 grams of samples from the moon, according to the China National Space Administration (CNSA). Zhang Kejian, head of the CNSA, handed over the samples to Hou Jianguo, president of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) on Saturday.

Chinese Vice Premier Liu hailed the Chang'e-5 lunar mission as an important milestone in building China's strength in aerospace. Scientists will now carry out the storage, analysis, and research of the country's first samples collected from the extraterrestrial object.

Chang'e-5 is one of the most complicated and challenging missions in China's aerospace history. It is also the world's first moon-sample mission in more than 40 years.

