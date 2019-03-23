China chemical plant blast death toll climbs to 47

Updated: Mar 23, 2019, 14:11 IST | Agencies

Open fire has been put out and air pollution indexes are within the allowed range. Xi ordered that the cause of the accident must be identified as early as possible

Paramilitary police officers transfer an injuried man after the explosion on March 21. Pic/AFP

Beijing: The death toll in the powerful explosion at a chemical plant in China climbed to 47 on Friday with President Xi Jinping demanding all-out efforts to carry out search and rescue operations.

The blast occurred after a fire in a fertilizer factory in a chemical industrial park in Yancheng, Jiangsu province on Thursday. Forty Seven people have been killed and a further 90 seriously injured. The explosion affected 16 surrounding enterprises.

90
No. of people seriously injured

