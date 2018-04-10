China closes app, WeChat account for vulgar content

Earlier, Toutiao was told by the administration to remedy the publishing of obscene and violent content on its website and broadcasting video programmes without proper licences

Beijing: Chinese authorities on Tuesday closed an app and account on social network WeChat for publishing "vulgar and improper content".

Operated by news website Toutiao, the app and WeChat account was called "Neihan Duanzi", a Chinese euphemism for "dirty jokes", Xinhua news agency reported citing a press release from the State Administration of Radio and Television.

Earlier, Toutiao was told by the administration to remedy the publishing of obscene and violent content on its website and broadcasting video programmes without proper licences.

The administration found out about the dirty jokes app and WeChat account when supervising the company's correction measures.

