China friendly crucial for India: Coach Constantine

India and China will go head to head in a football friendly for the first time in 21 years with the home team a firm favourite despite poor recent form

Stephen Constantine

India might be touted as underdogs in the much-anticipated football friendly against China here today, but national coach Stephen Constantine is confident of giving a good fight to their higher-ranked opponents.

India and China will go head to head in a football friendly for the first time in 21 years with the home team a firm favourite despite poor recent form. China have played in India seven times, all of them in the invitational tournament Nehru Cup. "The conditions are ideal and it's going to be a crucial game for us before the Asian Cup. It's really going to be a great football contest for all of us and the entire team is looking forward to it," Constantine said.

