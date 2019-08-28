China: G7 leaders meddling with Hong Kong's affairs

international

Leaders of foreign govts back HK's autonomy and call for calm in the region

Police fire tear gas during a protest in Tsuen Wan district of Hong Kong. Pic /AFP

Beijing: Beijing on Tuesday voiced "strong dissatisfaction" over a joint statement issued by the G7 leaders, who backed Hong Kong's autonomy and called for calm after months of civil unrest.

The G7 leaders' meeting in France on Monday backed Hong Kong's autonomy as laid out in a 1984 agreement between Britain and China, and called for calm in the protest-hit city. But Beijing has accused foreign governments of interfering over Hong Kong, and foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said the G7 was "meddling" and "harbouring evil intentions". "We express our strong dissatisfaction and resolute opposition to the statement made by the leaders of the G7 Summit on Hong Kong affairs," Geng said at a press briefing in Beijing.

"We have repeatedly stressed that Hong Kong's affairs are purely China's internal affairs and that no foreign government, organisation or individual has the right to intervene."

Hong Kong has been wracked by more than two months of protests over an attempt by its Beijing-backed government to pass an extradition bill which opponents saw as a huge dent in the city's autonomy. It has since morphed into a wider call for greater democratic freedoms. In the G7 statement, the leaders of Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States called for calm.

China arrests Oz academic

An Australian academic has been arrested in China for spying, Beijing said, prompting Canberra to demand the country upholds "basic standards" of justice. Yang Jun was detained in January shortly after his return to China from the US.

'Lift all sanctions against Iran'

President Hassan Rouhani told the US to "take the first step" by lifting all sanctions against Iran, a day after US President Donald Trump said he was open to meeting. Trump said on Monday he was ready to meet his Iranian counterpart within weeks.

