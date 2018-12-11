China hopes resumption of military exercise will provide impetus to ties

international

Officials earlier said both sides would field 100 personnel to take part in the seventh edition of the exercises

China on Monday expressed hope that the resumption of military exercises between the Indian and Chinese armies that will begin on Tuesday would inject impetus and yield good results for the improvement of bilateral ties.

An Indian military team headed by Col Puneet Tomar has arrived in China's southwestern Chengdu city to take part in the 'Hand-in-Hand' military drills between the two armies starting there from Tuesday, the Indian Embassy said.

Officials earlier said both sides would field 100 personnel to take part in the seventh edition of the exercises. The inaugural ceremony would be held on Tuesday and the drills would be concluded on December 23.

The drills are being held after a gap of one year. They could not be held last year because both armies were locked in a 73-day standoff at Doklam in Sikkim. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said "we hope this can have a good results".

He referred to the informal summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping at Wuhan in April this year and the "important consensus" reached between the two leaders to improve relations. The two countries should implement the consensus between the two leaders including the exchanges between the two militaries, Lu said.

