China hopes US, Russia will return to INF Treaty

Yang Jiechi. Pic/AFP

Munich: China hopes the US and Russia will return to the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty, a senior Chinese official said.

Yang Jiechi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and also director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee, made the remarks on Saturday. The INF Treaty was an arms control treaty between the United States and the Soviet Union.

Yang said that China firmly advocates maintaining global strategic stability. China hopes the US and Russia can get back to the INF Treaty and is opposed to the multilateralisation of the treaty.

