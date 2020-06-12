China-India handling border issue based on consensus

China and India are "properly handling" and taking actions to ease the situation at the border based on the "consensus" reached recently during their diplomatic and military level talks, a senior Chinese official said. The Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson's remarks came a day after the Indian and Chinese military commanders held "productive" talks to end the border standoff in eastern Ladakh, amid reports of a limited disengagement of troops by both sides from a number of friction points in the high-altitude region.

Asked about the details of the actions being taken by both the countries to ease the situation on the ground, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said, "I can only tell you that through diplomatic, military channels, the two sides are properly handling relevant issues with effective communication. We have reached consensus."

Meanwhile, officials in New Delhi said during the more than four-and-a-half-hour-long Major General-level dialogue on Wednesday, the Indian delegation pressed for total restoration of status quo ante and immediate withdrawal of thousands of Chinese troops from the areas.

