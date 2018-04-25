China karaoke bar fire kills 18

The blaze took place after midnight in a three-storey building in Yingde, and was put out shortly before 1.00 am local time, according to the police



Police in the southern Chinese city have caught a man suspected of setting the fire at the three-story building. Pic/AP

A fire tore through a karaoke lounge in southern China yesterday, killing 18 people and injuring another five in a suspected arson case, police and the state media said.

The blaze took place after midnight in a three-storey building in Yingde, and was put out shortly before 1.00 am local time, according to the police. A preliminary investigation found that the fire was caused by arson, the Qingyuan public security department said on its Weibo social media account. Police have arrested a 32-year-old man for suspected arson. Reports allege he blocked the bar's only exit with a motorbike before starting the fire.

"The public security authorities are stepping up their investigation," it said. The public security bureau of Qingyuan City said police first received a call about the incident after midnight local time on Tuesday. It said police, fire, health and other departments all responded and that the blaze was put out at 12.55am. The injured were taken to hospital for treatment.

Karaoke is a popular activity in China, with even shopping centres featuring booths where people can sit and sing their favourite songs. The lounge where the fire occurred was small, with only one corridor to get in and out, state TV CCTV reported. Deadly fires are common in China, where safety regulations are widely flouted and enforcement is often lax.

