China manufacture goals too?

other-sports

When you're done, simply park the bike at any of the many designated stands around the region, go to the app, click on End your Ride and walk away. "Burn calories, not fuel" says the cycle Hexi cycle's slogan

PR Sreejesh

China is not particularly known for their hockey prowess and are World Cup debutants here with a world ranking of No. 17. But they are world famous for their mass manufacturing ability. So, yesterday when they stunningly scored not one but two goals to hold World No. 7 England 2-2 in a league match at the Kalinga Stadium, one scribe smartly remarked: "Looks like China have also started manufacturing goals now."

Sree wears a hoodie to avoid being recognised

India goalkeeper PR Sreejesh did a MS Dhoni with some of the hockey fans at the Kalinga Stadium here on Thursday. Just like in the MS Dhoni movie, the India cricketer is seen wearing a helmet to avoid the crowds while out shopping with a friend, Sreejesh was seen wearing a black hood t-shirt while strolling with teammates at the Fan Village. And it worked. He calmly walked through groups of fans who didn't even take a second look at him. However, probably feeling sorry for having dodged them, he later returned, took off his hood and happily posed for selfies with the pleasantly surprised fans.



A customer on his Hexi cycle at Kalinga Stadium. Pic/Ashwin Ferro

Cycle for free at Kalinga Stadium

In a bid to support the environment and discourage the use of fuelled vehicles, the authorities here have arranged for free cycle rides in and around the Kalinga Stadium for the first five days of the World Cup. Users have to simply download a mobile application, Hexi, and then scan the cycle they wish to ride from a bunch of bikes parked at a designated stand here. The first 30-minute ride is free after which there are very nominal charges to be paid (ranging from R5 and to R25) depending on the number of hours the bike is used. When you're done, simply park the bike at any of the many designated stands around the region, go to the app, click on End your Ride and walk away. "Burn calories, not fuel" says the cycle Hexi cycle's slogan.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates