China Masters: Lakshya Sen enters quarter-finals

Lakshya Sen

New Delhi: Asian junior champion Lakshya Sen stormed into the men's singles quarter-finals of China Masters badminton tournament with an easy straight-game victory over Ha Young-woong of South Korea yesterday.

The Indian, who is ranked 104 in the world, won 21-14, 21-15 in a 46-minute contest held at Lingshui. Sen will take on Zhou Zeqi of China in the round of eight match today.