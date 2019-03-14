China once again blocks UNSC from proscribing JeM chief Masood Azhar

international

This is the fourth time that China has used the technical hold to block the proposal to enlist Pakistan-based JeM chief Masood Azhar a global terrorist, which is being pushed by other members of the UNSC, particularly the US, Britain and France

New York/New Delhi: China once again blocked a proposal in the UN Security Council on Wednesday to enlist Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar as an international terrorist despite his outfit carrying out the ghastly Pulwama attack.

This is the fourth time that China has used the technical hold to block the proposal, which is being pushed by other permanent members of the UNSC, particularly the US, Britain and France.

India expressed disappointment over the development but vowed to continue to pursue "all available avenues to ensure that terrorist leaders who are involved in heinous attacks on our citizens" are brought to justice.

"The ISIL (D'esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions Committee (1267 Sanctions Committee), upon completion of the no-objection period on 13 March 2019, was not able to come to a decision on the proposal for listing Mohammed Masood Azhar Alvi under the UN Sanctions regime, on account of a member placing the proposal on hold," said a statement issued by the External Affairs Ministry.

The statement did not identify the "member" of the UNSC which put the proposal on hold but sources said it was China. According to sources, more than 10 countries supported as co-sponsors India's bid to designate Azhar as a global terrorist in the United Nations Security Council 1267 list.

"Big, Small & Many... 1 big state holds up, again ... 1 small signal @UN against terror. Grateful to the many states - big & small - who in unprecedented numbers, joined as co-sponsors of the effort," tweeted Syed Akbaruddin, India's Permanent Representative at the UN.

"We are disappointed by this outcome.Â This has prevented action by the international community to designate the leader of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), a proscribed and active terrorist organization which has claimed responsibility for the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir on 14 February 2019," the MEA statement said.

"We are grateful for the efforts of the Member States who moved the designation proposal and the unprecedented number of all other Security Council members as well as non-members who joined as co-sponsors," it added.

