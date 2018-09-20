Search

China Open: Ashwini Ponnappa leads Indian shuttlers' brilliant show

Sep 20, 2018, 11:40 IST | PTI

India's mixed doubles players Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa stun England's CWG silver medallists to enter pre-quarters; Srikanth cruises

Indian mixed doubles players Ashwini Ponnappa (left) and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy. Pic/AFP

Indian mixed doubles pairing of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa yesterday shocked Commonwealth Games silver medallists England's Marcus Ellis and Lauren Smith to enter the pre-quarters of the China Open here. World No. 25 Satwiksairaj and Ashwini, who had lost twice to the English combination in the past, executed their plan well to notch up a 21-13, 20-22, 21-17 win in a match that lasted an hour and three minutes.

"It was a good match. We were pretty confident today at crucial moments. We struck to our plans so it became a little easy in the end," Satwik said. Seventh seed Srikanth, who had reached the quarter-finals last week at Japan Open, too was through to the pre-quarters after beating Denmark's Rasmus Gemke 21-9, 21-19 to set up a meeting with Thailand's Suppanyu Avihingsanon.

Marcus Ellis and Lauren Smith

However, men's doubles pair of Satwik and Chirag Shetty, who had won a silver at the Commonwealth Games, lost 19-21, 20-22 to Goh V Shem and Tan Wee Kiong of Malaysia. CWG bronze medallists Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy also went down 10-21, 18-21 to Korean combination of Kim So Yeong and Kong Hee Yong in women's doubles.

Tags

ashwini ponnappaworld badminton championshipssports news

