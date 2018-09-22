China Open: PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth knocked out of the event

badminton

After Srikanth was ousted 9-21, 11-21 by reigning world champion Kento Momota of Japan, third seed Sindhu went down fighting 11-21, 21-11, 15-21 to World No. 6 Chen Yufei of China in a hard-fought contest, which lasted 52 minutes

PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth

Top shuttlers P V Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth lost their quarterfinal matches yesterday, drawing the curtains on India's campaign at the USD one million China Open BWF World Tour Super 1000 tournament here.

After Srikanth was ousted 9-21, 11-21 by reigning world champion Kento Momota of Japan, third seed Sindhu went down fighting 11-21, 21-11, 15-21 to World No. 6 Chen Yufei of China in a hard-fought contest, which lasted 52 minutes.

Sindhu had beaten Chen, 20, four times in their last six meetings but yesterday she couldn't curb her errors or find a way to break her opponent's superior game plan. Chen dictated the pace and punished any error from the Indian, who went out a few times. Eventually the Chinese sealed the game with a sharp smash.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever