MENU

Mumbai Guide

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Photos

News

Videos

Sports

Corporate

Search

China Open: Saina Nehwal knocked out after losing to Busanan Ongbamrungpha

Published: Sep 18, 2019, 12:04 IST | ANI

Earlier, in the BWF World Championships, the world number eight Nehwal was knocked out of the tournament after facing a defeat in the round of 16-match

China Open: Saina Nehwal knocked out after losing to Busanan Ongbamrungpha
Saina Nehwal during a match. Pic/ AFP

Indian ace shuttler Saina Nehwal crashed out of the ongoing China Open after facing a 21-10, 21-17 defeat at the hands of Thailand's Busanan Ongbamrungphan in the first round match on Wednesday.

Nehwal faced an early exit from the tournament as she lost to the lower-ranked, currently 18th, Busanan in 44 minutes-long encounter.

Earlier, in the BWF World Championships, the world number eight Nehwal was knocked out of the tournament after facing a defeat in the round of 16-match.

Later in the day, BWF World Championships winner PV Sindhu will face China's Li Xue Rui in the first round match.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

saina nehwalworld badminton championships

Masterclass with Former National champion Kamlesh Mehta

NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK