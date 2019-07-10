China opposes US's sale of arms to Taiwan, seeks its cancellation

international

It would be the first big-ticket US military sale to the democratically governed island in decades

The deal includes 108 M1A2T Abrams tanks, 250 Stinger portable anti-aircraft missiles, related equipment and support. Pic /Getty Images

Beijing: China demanded on Tuesday that the United States "immediately cancel" a potential sale of $2.2 billion in arms to self-ruled Taiwan, including battle tanks and anti-aircraft missiles, adding fuel to tensions between the two powers. It would be the first big-ticket US military sale to the democratically governed island in decades and comes as ties between Washington and Beijing are already strained by their trade war.

China has lodged formal complaints through diplomatic channels expressing "strong dissatisfaction and resolute opposition" to the move, foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said at a regular press briefing.

The deal includes 108 M1A2T Abrams tanks, 250 Stinger portable anti-aircraft missiles, related equipment and support at an estimated cost of just over $2.2 billion, according to the US Defence Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA). The proposed sale "will contribute to the modernisation of the recipient’s main battle tank fleet", improve its air defence system and "support the foreign policy and national security of the United States by helping to improve the security and defensive capability (of Taiwan)," DSCA said.

