China: Pakistan makes huge sacrifices in war on terror

The Pakistani government and its people have sacrificed enormously in the country's fight against terrorism, a Chinese official said here



China

The Pakistani government and its people have sacrificed enormously in the country's fight against terrorism, a Chinese official said here. China's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lu Kang on Wednesday acknowledged that Islamabad's efforts in terms of ground operations and in the field of combating terror financing need to be seen by all, Radio Pakistan reported.

Addressing a press release here, Lu said Pakistan had made important progress in actively strengthening financial regulations to combat terror financing, and the country's contributions in the area of countering terror financing were obvious.

China hopes that all relevant parties of the international community arrive at an objective and fair conclusion on Pakistan's role in fighting terrorism. He called on the international community to evaluate the South Asian nation's efforts against militancy in an objective and fair way, instead of just pointing fingers at Pakistan out of bias.

As an all-weather strategic cooperative partner for Pakistan, China will continue to enhance communication, coordination and cooperation on counterterrorism, the official concluded. The country has several times launched various military operations against militant groups such as Tehreek-e-Taliban, Lashkar-e-Jhangvi, Al Qaeda, the Haqqani network, and the Islamic State.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever