China: Passenger feeling 'stuffy', opens aircraft door before takeoff

In a bizaare incident, a woman in China opened the emergency exit door of an aircraft she had boarded in after feeling ‘too stuffy’ and in need of ‘fresh air’.

In a report by Times Now, a viral video that reportedly garnered 18 million views, saw a woman opening the emergency exit window of a Lanzhou-bound Xiamen Airlines she was travelling in after she was in need of fresh air just before takeoff. The incident reportedly happened on September 23, as passengers were boarding the aircraft that was parked at the Wuhan Tianhe International Airport in China’s Hubei province. Just before the last passenger had boarded, the women opened the door of the aircraft.

Although flight attendants reportedly warned her not to open the exit door, she committed the act after which the airport police arrested her. The incident further delayed the flight by another hour as the emergency exit door has to be closed and a crew had to undertake safety checks on passengers for the second time, a staff of the airline company told the local media. The report further mentions that the woman may face a travel ban for committing the offence.

Another incident of the similar kind was mentioned in the report where a 28-year-old man opened the emergency exit door for ‘fresh air. The flight was landing when the man, travelling from Hainan to Sichuan was feeling panicked and opened its door for some air, not knowing that it was an emergency exit door, the report quoted South China Morning Post.

