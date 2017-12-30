China rejects Donald Trump's North Korea accusations

China yesterday rejected accusations that it has helped Pyongyang skirt sanctions after US President Donald Trump claimed Beijing had permitted a transfer of oil to North Korea



The Lighthouse Winmore at sea off South Korea’s Yeosu port. Pic/AFP

China yesterday rejected accusations that it has helped Pyongyang skirt sanctions after US President Donald Trump claimed Beijing had permitted a transfer of oil to North Korea. "Caught RED HANDED – very disappointed that China is allowing oil to go into North Korea," Trump tweeted Thursday.

"The recent series of reports on this situation do not conform with the facts," Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said, adding that Beijing did not allow its "citizens or companies to engage in any activities that violate" UN resolutions.

Hua said China had looked into the report of a Chinese ship transferring oil to a North Korean vessel and found it to be inaccurate. "There is no record of the (Chinese) vessel visiting a Chinese port" since August, Hua said, adding, "I think making pointless hype through the media is not conducive to enhancing mutual trust and cooperation."

HK vessel seized

South Korea briefly seized and inspected a ship in October for transferring oil products to a North Korean vessel and breaching UN sanctions, a foreign ministry official said yesterday. The Lighthouse Winmore transferred part of its cargo to a North Korean vessel on October 19, the official said.

