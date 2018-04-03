China retaliates with tariffs on US imports

Responding to US president Donald Trump's tariffs on steel and aluminium, China targets 128 American products including a 25% tariff on frozen pork



Donald Trump

China has imposed new tariffs on 128 US imports worth $3 billion, including fruits and pork, in retaliation to US duties on steel and aluminium, fuelling fears of a trade war. Beijing's move, which the Xinhua news agency said was decided by the custom tariffs commission of the State Council, follows weeks of heated rhetoric between the world's two biggest economies.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly railed against China's massive trade surplus over the US, promising during the election campaign to slash the US deficit. Beijing had warned last month that it was considering the tariffs of 15 per cent and 25 per cent on a range of products that also include wine, nuts and aluminium scrap. The tariffs came into force yesterday, the finance ministry said in a statement.

The levies are in response to tariffs of 10 per cent on aluminium and 25 per cent on steel that have also angered US allies. Trump, however, has temporarily suspended the tariffs for the European Union as well as Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Mexico and South Korea. China has called on the US to stop its "economic intimidation" and warned it was ready to hit back.

But, Beijing has so far held fire against major agricultural products such as soybeans or major industries such as aerospace giant Boeing — items that state-run daily, the Global Times, suggests should be targeted. The nationalistic newspaper said in an editorial last week that China has "nearly completed its list of retaliatory tariffs on US products and will release it soon."

"The list will involve major Chinese imports from the US," the newspaper wrote, without saying which items were on the document. "This will deal a heavy blow to Washington that aggressively wields the stick of trade war and will make the US pay a price for its radical trade policy toward China," the Global Times wrote.

Trump to unveil China tariff list

Washington: The Trump administration this week will unveil the list of Chinese imports targeted for US tariffs to punish Beijing over technology transfer policies, a move expected to intensify trade tensions between the world's two largest economies. The list of $50 billion to $60 billion worth of annual imports is expected to target "largely high-technology", US officials have said.

'No more DACAâÂÂdeal'

Palm Beach: President Donald Trump has declared "NO MORE" to a deal to help "Dreamer" immigrants and threatened to pull out of a free trade agreement with Mexico unless it does more to stop people from crossing into the US

Trump, Abe to meet in US on N Korea

Washington:âÂÂDonald Trump will meet with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on April 17-18 to discuss the US president's planned summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un, the White House said.

