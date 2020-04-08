China says no new virus deaths for the first time

China on Tuesday reported no new deaths from the Coronavirus for the first time since it started publishing figures in January but the number of imported infections increased to 983 with 32 new confirmed cases, health officials said.It is a landmark in China's over two-month-long fight against the deadly virus as the country continued to report Coronavirus deaths till Sunday. China for the first time issued an official timeline of the virus on Monday in which it stated that Coronavirus was first detected in Wuhan in "late December 2019" where the infection was listed as "pneumonia of unknown cause", but skirted the key question about its origin.

China Russia border closing

China and Russia are closing their land border and river port near Vladivostok following the discovery of 59 confirmed cases of the new Coronavirus among Chinese citizens returning home via the crossing. Beginning Tuesday, all Chinese citizens who arrive in the border region aboard Russian domestic flights will be forced to undergo 14-day quarantine.



A delivery person working for Delivery4Heroes hands pizzas to healthcare workers at a hospital in Barcelona.

Pak cases rise to 3,864

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Pakistan have sharply increased to 3,864 with more than 500 fresh infections while the death toll reached 54, the health officials said on Monday. The Ministry of National Health Services, in an early morning update on its website, reported that four patients died in the last 24 hours. The total number of patients who died due to Coronavirus has reached 54. As many as 429 have recovered while 28 were in critical condition, it said. The country has so far tested 39,183 people, including 3,088 during the last 24 hours.

