China seeks details of its national arrested along Myanmar border in Manipur

Representational Image

China yesterday said it has sought details from India, of a Chinese national reportedly arrested along the Myanmar border in Manipur.

"According to the information we received, the Chinese embassy in India has requested the Indian side to notify the relevant information," the Chinese foreign ministry said in a statement to the media here. "We will continue following the development of the incident closely," the ministry said.

Media reports said a person, identified as Qin Min Xiv Xiang, 55, hailing from China's Fuzian province was arrested by the Assam Rifles in Manipur's Tengnoupal district a few days ago. He was in possession of Chinese, Vietnamese and Myanmarese documents besides, foreign currencies, a pen drive and a compass.

