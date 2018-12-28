China successfully tests Russia's S-400 missile air defence system

international

S-400 is known as Russia's most advanced long-range surface-to-air missile defence system with China being its first foreign buyer

The S-400 can detect and shoot down targets up to 600 kms away

China has successfully tested the advanced S-400 air defence system imported from Russia for which India also signed-up recently despite concerns over threat of sanctions from the US.

It was the first time the People's Liberation Army (PLA) tested the system since it received the last shipments of the weaponry from Russia in July under a $3 billion contract signed in 2015.

China's People's Liberation Army Rocket Force last month tested the S-400 air defence system successfully shooting down a "simulated ballistic target" almost 250 kms away and moving at the supersonic speed of 3 km/sec, Russian media reports said.

India signed a $5 billion deal with Russia to buy the same system in October this year despite concerns over threat of sanctions under the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) instituted by the US Congress on arms purchases from Russia.

$3bn

Value of the 2015 weapons contract signed by China with Russia’s government

$5bn

Value of contract signed by India with Russia to buy the same system in October 2018

