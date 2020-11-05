China temporarily suspends entry of Indians amid COVID-19 concerns

Amid COVID-19 concerns, China has temporarily suspended entry of foreign nationals from India, states a notice from the Chinese Embassy in India.

Indians holding Chinese diplomatic , service, courtesy and C visas will not be affected.

Foreigners with emergency or humanitarian needs to visit China, can submit visa application to the Chinese Embassy/ Consulates in India. The entry into China with visas issued after November 3rd, 2020 is not affected.

Mainland China has also barred entry to non-Chinese visitors from Britain, Belgium and the Philippines, and demanded travellers from the United States, France and Germany present results of additional health tests, as coronavirus cases rise around the world.

