China: Tiananmen Square crackdown won't be repeated

international

Global Times newspaper insists the country has more sophisticated methods to crush protests

Pro-democracy protesters attend a rally in Hong Kong. Pic /AFP

Beijing: Chinese state media vowed on Friday there "won’t be a repeat" of the Tiananmen Square crackdown if Beijing moves to quash Hong Kong’s pro-democracy protests.

In a rare reference to the bloody incident — which is usually taboo in mainland China — the Global Times newspaper insisted the country had more sophisticated methods than those it employed 30 years ago to crush protests in the capital. "The incident in Hong Kong won’t be a repeat of the June 4 political incident in 1989," it wrote in an editorial. "China is much stronger and more mature, and its ability to manage complex situations has been greatly enhanced," it added. Hong Kong has endured 10 weeks of civil unrest, which have morphed from opposition to a hated extradition bill into a wider, and sometimes violent, call for democratic rights.

HK cops confident of handling protests

The HK police are confident they have the resources to continue battling pro-democracy protesters, even if violence escalates further, pouring cold water on concerns that the authoritarian mainland might need to intervene. Three senior commanders said they were unaware of any plans by China to bolster their own ranks with mainland troops or police officers.

Cathay Pacific CEO resigns

Cathay Pacific announced the shock resignation of its CEO Rupert Hogg, days after the Hong Kong carrier was censured by Beijing because some staff had supported pro-democracy protests. In a statement posted on the HK stock exchange on Friday, Cathay said Hogg had resigned "to take responsibility as a leader of the company in view of recent events". He has been replaced by Augustus Tang, a veteran of the Swire Group conglomerate.

June 4

Day in 1989 the Tiananmen crackdown had taken place

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever