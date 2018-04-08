China to correct English on Beijing's signboards

The campaign will be mainly carried out in the Central Business Districts (CBD) and Jinrongjie areas where multinational companies and research institutions are based and foreign citizens live, the city foreign affairs office said



Volunteers have been asked to spot incorrect English and report it

English signage is set to be corrected on Beijing signboards, so as to "improve the international language environment" in the city. The measures are being taken as part of China's efforts to raise the international status of its capital, according to a media report.

The campaign will be mainly carried out in the Central Business Districts (CBD) and Jinrongjie areas where multinational companies and research institutions are based and foreign citizens live, the city foreign affairs office said. The volunteers have been asked to spot incorrect English in these areas and report to the office. Public and media participation are also welcomed, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

The Chinese capital started displaying English signboards for streets, metro and other transport stations all over the city since 2008 Olympics, introducing for the first time a foreign language other than Mandarin, the report said.

With inputs from agencies

