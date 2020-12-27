'China to overtake US as world's biggest economy by 2028'

Two youngsters take a selfie in front of an installation outside a shopping mall complex in Shanghai on Christmas eve. PIC/AFP

China will overtake the United States to become the world's biggest economy in 2028, five years earlier than previously estimated due to the contrasting recoveries of the two countries from the COVID-19 pandemic, a think tank said.

"For some time, an overarching theme of global economics has been the economic and soft power struggle between the United States and China," the Centre for Economics and Business Research said in a report published on Saturday.

"The pandemic has tipped this rivalry in China's favour." The CEBR said China's "skilful management of the pandemic", with its strict early lockdown, and hits to long-term growth in the West meant China's relative economic performance had improved.