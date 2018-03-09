China warns of trade war with United States

China has warned the US that everyone will be harmed if President Donald Trump launches a trade war, as official figures showed the Asian power maintained a robust trade surplus with the US. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi issued the stern message as the Trump administration geared up to formally introduce steel and aluminium tariffs despite global concerns.

'Elephant and dragon must dance together'

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that China and India should be “free of mental inhibition” and build mutual trust, which is a “precious commodity” in their ties. He said: “The Chinese dragon and Indian elephant must not fight each other but dance with each other.”

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Trending Video