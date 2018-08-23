China willing to be 'constructive' in easing strained Indo-Pak ties

national

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said that both Pakistan and India are important countries in South Asia

Narendra Modi and Imran Khan. Pics/PTI, AFP

China said yesterday it is willing to play a "positive and constructive role" in easing relations between India and Pakistan as it welcomed the "positive" remarks of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his new Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan on improving bilateral ties.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said, "Both Pakistan and India are important countries in South Asia. As a common neighbour to Pakistan and India, China firmly supports the two sides to enhance dialogue increase mutual trust, properly handle and solve their differences," Lu said. China hopes the two countries can jointly stay committed to regional peace and development, he said. "China is willing to play a constructive role in this aspect," he said.

Asked what he meant by China playing a constructive role, he said, "As long as there is any possibility, China is of course willing to play a positive and constructive role," he said.

Asked whether he is suggesting that China wants to mediate between India and Pakistan, Lu said "I can't give you a prejudgement now, telling you which aspect, what area, and what time China will do what things. But it is clear that constructive role is any role that is conducive to advancing, consolidating and sustaining the positive momentum."

