China's media regulator bans TV parodies amid crackdown

China's media regulator is cracking down on video spoofs amid crackdown on any content that is deemed to be in violation of socialist core values under President Xi Jinping



The directive says videos that distort or mock literary and art works must be banned. Pic/AFP

China's media regulator is cracking down on video spoofs amid crackdown on any content that is deemed to be in violation of socialist core values under President Xi Jinping. The decision comes after Xi cemented his power by having presidential term limits scrapped, and tightened its grip on the media.

