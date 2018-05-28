China's men rally to win Thomas Cup

China's men took home the Thomas Cup yesterday, clawing back to beat Japan 3-1 and compensate for their early exit from the previous tournament in 2016



Chen Long

China's men took home the Thomas Cup yesterday, clawing back to beat Japan 3-1 and compensate for their early exit from the previous tournament in 2016. China was the favourite but Japan's Kento Momota stunned Chen Long 21-9, 21-18. China's doubles pair Liu Cheng and Zhang Nan then levelled the contest. The deciding match was won by the doubles pair of Li Junhui and Liu Yuchen, who beat Keigo Sonoda and Yuta Watanabe 17-21, 21-19, 22-20.

