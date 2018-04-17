China's Weibo backtracks on gay censorship

The Cyberspace Administration of China did not immediately comment



Representation pic

One of China's top social networking sites announced that it will no longer be censoring content related to gay issues after the plan triggered a loud public outcry.

The microblogging site said in its amended post: "This clean-up of games and cartoons will no longer target gay content." The investigation will instead "primarily focus on pornographic and violent material," Weibo's statement said. The Cyberspace Administration of China did not immediately comment.

