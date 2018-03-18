China's Xi Jinping gets second term with powerful ally as Vice President

The National People's Congress has widely expanded Xi's already considerable authority during its annual session



Wang Qishan (left) with Xi Jinping. Pic/AFP

China's rubber-stamp parliament unanimously handed President Xi Jinping a second term and elevated his right-hand man to the vice presidency, giving him a strong ally to consolidate power and handle US trade threats. Xi's reappointment by the Communist Party-controlled legislature was a foregone conclusion, but all eyes had been on whether his former anti-corruption enforcer, Wang Qishan, would become his deputy.

The National People's Congress has widely expanded Xi's already considerable authority during its annual session, adding his name to the constitution and lifting the two five-year term limit for the presidency and vice presidency. Xi received a standing ovation after winning all 2,970 votes for the presidency and Central Military Commission chairman. Only one delegate voted against Wang's appointment, with 2,969 in favour. Xi and Wang shook hands as the legislators heaped on applause.

Elevating Wang allows Xi to keep a formidable ally by his side, as China's most powerful leader since Mao Zedong cements his authority and sets his sights on a possible lifelong tenure. Wang, 69, stepped down from the Communist Party's ruling council in October under informal retirement rules.