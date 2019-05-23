Chindian food from the east

food

A food festival will celebrate Kolkata's Tangra neighbourhood

If you aren't already a fan of Kolkata's culinary traditions, the Tangra Food Festival is meant to make you fall head over heels in love with it. Associated with the Chinese migrants residing in Tangra, a neighbourhood in the eastern city, the cuisine is being celebrated at a five-star in Powai, and the festival is aimed at bringing the flavours of Kolkata's Chinatown to your plate.

The hybrid food originated when Chinese migrants, having left their jobs in the leather industry, started opening restaurants in Tangra. Authentic Chinese flavours felt foreign to the locals, and it only made sense to add Indian spices and introduce a range of dishes curated for the Indian palate.

The menu includes prawn gold coin, Tangra-style bhetki fish, Sichuan-style chicken and many more. Cham Hun, head chef at the restaurant where the festival will be held, tells us, "All the way from Kolkata to Mumbai, Indo-Hakka-Chinese is a fusion of authentic Chinese flavours with Indian ingredients. I have had people ask me about Hakka cuisine at an authentic Chinese restaurant. Through this two-week event, it's time to give people what they want."

TILL: May 31, 7 pm to 11.30 pm

AT: Emperor's Court, Renaissance Mumbai Convention Hotel, Powai.

CALL: 9004553178

COST: Rs 2,200 onwards for four-course set menus

