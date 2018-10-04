Chinese actress Fan Bingbing to pay huge tax evasion fine

international

Fan was ordered to pay taxes and fines worth hundreds of millions of Yuan over tax evasion, state-run Xinhua news agency reported on Wednesday

Chinese actress Fan Bingbing. Pic/AFP

China's highest-earning actress Fan Bingbing, who disappeared from public view three months ago, has been released from secret detention and ordered to pay $130 million for tax evasion, according to media reports on Wednesday.

Fan Bingbing, 37, disappeared from the public eye in June after allegations emerged that she had evaded taxes on a lucrative movie shoot. Fan was ordered to pay taxes and fines worth hundreds of millions of Yuan over tax evasion, state-run Xinhua news agency reported on Wednesday.

While Xinhua has not made any reference to her detention, Hong Kong based South China Morning Post quoted sources as saying that she was released from 'residential surveillance at a designated location,' a form of secret detention about two weeks ago after completion of investigations into her tax evasion. She was ordered to pay nearly 892 million Yuan (About USD 130 million) for tax evasion and other offences failing which her case will be referred to police.

892m

Amount (in Yuan) Fan will have to pay as fine for evading taxes

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever