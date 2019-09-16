Chinese amphibious warship spotted in Indian Ocean

New Delhi: A Chinese amphibious warship in the southern part of the Indian Ocean by the Indian Navy had located during surveillance earlier this month, defence sources said here on Monday.

The warship, a Landing Platform Dock (LPD), was located by a Navy P-8I surveillance aircraft, a report by IANS mentioned. Sources said photographs of the LPD vessel were taken with the help of this surveillance aircraft.

The P-8I tracked another Chinese frigate that is part of its anti piracy escort task force deployed in Gulf of Aden to provide security to Chinese merchant vessels from Somali sea pirates.Pic taken when the frigate was passing through Indian Ocean.(Pic source:Indian Navy sources) https://t.co/qWRbiPTxCg pic.twitter.com/XeAdpiAVNY — ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2019

According to media reports, the surveillance aircraft also spotted a Chinese warship that is said to be a part of a task force deployed along the Gulf of Aden to escort Chinese merchant vessels coming from the route, securing them from Somalian pirates.

Although navy sources say that Chinese vessels regularly use the route from the Malacca Strait in order to travel to Africa or the Gulf countries, the navy keeps an eye on all them as the India is said to be dominating in the Indian Ocean region.

"The LPD is capable of carrying Army equipment like trucks, tanks and jeeps. It can also carry a large number of helicopters. Ships bound for anti-piracy operations also pass through this route and are sighted regularly. This is the only route available for the Chinese vessels bound for Africa or the Gulf," a senior Navy officer was quoting saying by IANS.

