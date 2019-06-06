Chinese delegates met Jaishankar, held talks with Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi
The eight-member Chinese delegation also UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi at her 10 Janpath residence
New Delhi: A Chinese delegation headed by a Communist Party Politburo member met External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar here on Thursday and discussed bilateral and economic ties between India and China.
"Happy to meet Chinese Communist Party Politburo Member and Guangdong Party Secretary, Mr. Li Xi today. Discussed bilateral relations. Urged that Guangdong take the lead in balancing India-China economic relations," the External Affairs Minister tweeted.
Happy to meet Chinese Communist Party Politburo Member and Guangdong Party Secretary, Mr. Li Xi today. Discussed bilateral relations. Urged that Guangdong take the lead in balancing India-China economic relations. pic.twitter.com/cUAmQwuSci— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) June 6, 2019
The eight-member Chinese delegation also UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi at her 10 Janpath residence.
The delegation was received by senior Congress leader Anand Sharma.
Sharma told ANI, "This meeting was on the behalf of the party to party exchange between the leadership of the communist party of China and the Indian National Congress (INC). Li was accompanied by Chinese Vice-President Wang Qishan and other senior leaders."
"We exchanged views on the relations between our two countries, which the INC deeply values and supports. China also recognises the contribution and the historic role of the INC in promoting understanding to build that relationship," Sharma added.
Top stories of the day
- Mumbai Crime: Air hostess raped by airline staffer in Andheri flat
- Fraudsters use 'X-ray vision' to rob Kalyan woman of jewellery worth Rs 1.5 lakh
- Vasai man arrested for stalking woman online
- Mumbai Crime: Tik Tok star turns out to be habitual thief
- Mumbai: Babu slammed for railway la la land picture
- Scare after 'gelatin sticks' tied in wire, handwritten note found on Shalimar Express
- Mumbai: Railways finally begin to pull down abandoned Vikhroli sub-station
- Mumbai: Banganga revamp has turned our area into a dump, say locals
- Dhule woman's death: Women and Child Welfare Dept seeks expert opinion
- MSCW: Reserve two seats in locals for pregnant women, lactating mothers
- NEET 2019 results: Four from state in top 50, no Mumbai topper in list
- Beed cop sex change saga: Lalit Salve celebrates '1st birthday'
- Government signs MoU for transfer of Aarey land to BMC for zoo
- 'Landlord, MHADA, IIT-B working to get Esplanade demolished'
- Teenaged Navy sailor hangs himself at INS Shivaji in Lonavala
- Tailor held for masturbating in front of four-year-old
- 28-year-old engineer in quest for love on dating app loses Rs 92,000
- Rajnath Singh shares snacks with Indian army jawans at Siachen
- The reason why your Bollywood celebrities look so amazingly good
- Raj Kumar Hirani weaves love story for Shah Rukh Khan?
- Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor clicked at brother Arjun Kapoor's residence
- Bharat Box Office: Salman Khan's film has a fantastic opening
- See Photos: Shah Rukh Khan had a special guest during Eid 2019 celebrations
- Bandra Diaries: This is how Malaika Arora is beating the heat this summer
- Rajinikanth snapped with wife Latha and daughter Soundarya in Bandra
- This is how Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades chill when at home
- Disha Patani looks chic in distressed jeans and white corset top
- Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Tiger-Disha, Sunny Leone, Ira Khan, Giorgia, Iulia at screening of Bharat
- Taapsee Pannu: Actors wanted my portion abridged in Saand Ki Aankh
- Sayani Gupta: Would stand out with my skin tone in Article 15
- 25 photos of Katrina Kaif that redefine sexiness
- World Cup 2019: India's fanatic supporter Sudhir Gautam's conch shell confiscated
- World Cup 2019 Diary: Sleepy Southampton wakes up to Ind vs SA frenzy
- World Cup 2019: Yuzvendra Chahal... verve and vigour
- World Cup 2019: Rohit Sharma takes down first target after Yuzvendra Chahal setup
- BCCI's ACU to probe Mumbai player's bookie claim: CoA
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Rahul Gandhi to resign as Congress president?