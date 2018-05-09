Chinese film Operation Red Sea gets India release date

Directed by Dante Lam, Operation Red Sea stars Zhang Yi as the team leader along with Huang Jingyu, Hai Qing, Du Jiang and Prince Mak

Chinese film "Operation Red Sea" will be releasing in India on June 1. The film is being brought to India by MVP entertainment in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, read a statement to IANS.

Directed by Dante Lam, the film stars Zhang Yi as the team leader along with Huang Jingyu, Hai Qing, Du Jiang and Prince Mak. The film is based on the evacuation of foreign nationals, including Chinese citizens from Yemen's southern port of Aden during the 2015 Civil War.

The film tells story of Chinese Navy's Jiaolong assault team. After their success in rescuing a cargo ship hijacked by pirates off the Somalia coast, the team is on a mission to foil a terrorist plot to obtain nuclear materials.

