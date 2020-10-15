Chinese furious with Korean band BTS over war remark

South Korean President Moon Jae-in, third from left, receives a gift from members of South Korean K-Pop group BTS during a ceremony marking the National Youth Day at the house in Seoul. Pic/AP

Chinese nationalists erupted in anger at South Korean boy band BTS after its leader thanked Korean War veterans for their sacrifices. The singer, who goes by RM, made the remark in a recorded acceptance speech for an award from the Korea Society for promoting US-Korean relations.

"We will always remember the history of pain that our two nations shared together and the sacrifices of countless men and women," RM said in the speech, with no mention of China.

"After 70 years, the world we are living in is much closer than before. Boundaries in many aspects are getting more blurred," RM said. Chinese internet users and state media took RM's comments as a slap at China, whose soldiers fought alongside North Korean forces during their failed attempt to annex South Korea in the 1950-53 war.

They accused RM of ignoring the role played by China in the war. "Before, I thought some BTS songs were pretty good. Now, they seem to be covered in excrement," said a commenter on the microblog service Sina Weibo. "Insulting China is absolutely not allowed." A hashtag "BTS Insults China" had been viewed more than 4.5 million times, according to Sina Weibo.

