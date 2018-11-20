Chinese homoerotica novelist held for writing, selling 'porn'

crime

Representational Image

A female Chinese novelist has been sentenced to 10 years in jail for writing and distributing books containing explicit descriptions of gay male sex, state-run media said Monday, a punishment that drew criticism for its severity.

The author, who goes by the pen name "Tianyi", attracted the scrutiny of authorities after one of her homoerotic novels, "Gongzhan", went viral last year, according to the Global Times tabloid.

The book detailed the sexual relationship between a teacher and his male student. Tianyi also distributed 7,000 "pornographic" books, most related to homosexuality, which garnered "illegal profits" of 1,50,000 yuan (USD 21,600). She has filed an appeal.

