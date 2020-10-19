Chinese soldier detained by India after straying across LAC, to be released soon

Indian army soldiers drive vehicles along mountainous roads as they take part in a military exercise at Thikse in Leh district. File pic/AFP

India detained a Chinese soldier in the Demchok sector in the disputed border in Eastern Ladakh. As per established protocols, he will be returned back to Chinese officials at the Chushul - Moldo meeting point after completion of formalities.

The soldier, a corporal, is being questioned to establish whether he was on an espionage mission.

"A PLA soldier identified as Corporal Wang Ya Long was apprehended in the Demchok sector of Eastern Ladakh on October 19, 2020, after he had strayed across the LAC," Indian Army in a statement said.

The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) soldier told Indian agencies that he had crossed the disputed border to retrieve a yak that had strayed into Indian territory.

The force said that the PLA soldier has been provided medical assistance including oxygen, food and warm clothes to protect him from the vagaries of extreme altitude and harsh climatic conditions.

"A request has also been received from the PLA about the whereabouts of the missing soldier," the Indian Army said.

India and China have amassed thousands of soldiers, tanks and missiles in the worst ever border crisis in four decades. Multiple rounds of talks between senior military commanders and diplomats and ministers have failed to resolve the crisis.

Winters have arrived on the Himalayas and soldiers now face the prospect of braving temperate -- 30 degrees below zero degree Celsius.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever