Chinese stuntman dies during 1 lakh Yuan dare

Wu Yongning, a Chinese man famous for his daredevil stunts on rooftops without using any safety equipment has died during a 1,00,000 yuan challenge he took to help his poor family.



He fell from 62nd floor of the Huayuan Hua Centre in the city of Changsha. Yongning was a famous on the Chinese Internet. Suspicions about his death arose after his Weibo account went silent for a month, reportedly after the Changsha stunt attempt, The Telegraph reported. On December 8, his girlfriend posted online, "Today…makes me think of November 8th, the day you left us and left this world." Local authorities said they'd support his family.

