Chinese tourist alleges rape after being offered spiked tea

crime

A 'zero' FIR is filed when the place of the occurrence of crime is out of the jurisdictional limits of the police station where the complaint is being filed

Representational Image

While India has been shamed for rape repeated allegations, a Chinese tourist on Monday registered a complaint at the Tourist Police Station claiming that she was raped in Madhya Pradesh's Khajuraho by some unknown men met in a tea shop.

The woman in her complaint alleged that she arrived in Khajuraho on December 28 and checked out of the hotel on December 30, headed to the museum.

"On way to the museum, I met some guys, who were sitting outside a tea shop. They invited me to have tea with them. I had two cups of tea and headed to the museum. After reaching there I felt dizzy," the complainant said.

Narrating her ordeal further, she said that after returning from the museum, she met the same people, who were walking on the street but as soon as they met her again, they decided to come back to the tea stall.

"My last memory is that one man in my eyes, he told me that 'sometimes we have different feelings, I understand your feeling and just notice one point and not another place. I doubt that I was raped and some drugs were mixed into the tea," the complaint read further.

Speaking to ANI over the phone, Circle Officer, Taj Suraksha and Tourist, Mohsin Khan, said, "We have registered a case on the basis of the complaint filed by the victim. A medical examination of the victim is underway. We will transfer the case to the Madhya Pradesh Police soon."

The police have registered a zero FIR in the case under Section 328 (Causing hurt by means of poison, etc., with intent to commit an offence) and 376 (Punishment for rape) of the Indian Penal Code.

A 'zero' FIR is filed when the place of the occurrence of crime is out of the jurisdictional limits of the police station where the complaint is being filed.

(With inputs from ANI)

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates