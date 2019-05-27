Chinese vice president in Pakistan on 3-day visit

international

Last week, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lu Kang in Beijing said that Vice President Wang's visit to Pakistan will further deepen high-level exchanges, friendship and mutual trust between the two countries

Wang Qishan

Islamabad: Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan arrived on Sunday on an official visit during which he will hold talks with Pakistan President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan and sign several agreements under the USD 60 billion CPEC to further cement the bilateral all-weather ties.

Wang, 70, is a member of the ruling Communist Party of China's (CPC) powerful Politburo Standing Committee. He is also a member of China's Parliament, National People's Congress and the Central Foreign Affairs Commission, a key foreign affairs body of the CPC.

He was received at the airport by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and other high officials. During the three-day visit, Vice President Wang will call on President Alvi and have a separate meeting with Prime Minister Khan.

Pakistan and China will sign five MoUs and agreements and inaugurate projects to enhance bilateral cooperation in a broad range of areas. His visit underscores the vitality of the time-tested and all-weather relationship between Pakistan and China. Wang's visit will reinforce the strength of bilateral ties and impart further impetus to the growing, multi-faceted cooperation between the two countries in diverse fields.

The visit is in continuation of high-level exchanges between the two countries, which have acquired an increased momentum since Prime Minister Khan's visit to China in November last year and his participation in the 2nd Belt and Road Forum in Beijing in April this year.

