Chinese zoo's Kabir Singh

A monket's human-like face has allegedly been putting off would-be lovers. The 19-year-old primate has become an attraction at the Tianjin Zoo in eastern China since footage in which he was seen to resemble an angry human man, went viral.

He currently has three playmates, but none of them are sexually mature. Pic courtesy/ Tiankin Zoo

But fame has failed to bolster his love life. He has come to be known as a lifelong "bachelor" among his keepers. The unnamed monkey, a member of a subspecies known as the Margarita Island Capuchin, hasn't yet found a partner because of a "lack of fate". "He currently has three playmates," a zoo spokesperson told MailOnline. "We bought three other Margarita Island Capuchins in 2016, but none of them is sexually mature yet. When the younger Capuchin monkeys grow up, we hope there will be chemistry between our human-faced monkey and one of them and he can finally find have a 'wife'." He previously had two female companions, but both died.

The monkey reportedly also lacks interpersonal skills, and exhibits an "aggressive" personality, which could apparently be the reason why female monkeys keep away from him. "He is very active and aggressive," a zoo spokesperson said. "[He] likes playing with mud and smashing coconuts."

Social media howler

Woman 'edits' ex in captions

Break-ups can be hard, and these days, it also means cleansing social media of old photos that might remind you of your ex. But a young woman named Rosie from Singapore, who goes by the handle @im.hongry on Instagram, decided she wasn't going to give up on her cute photos yet. Instead, she found a fun solution: Rosie merely updated each of the pictures with more honest, biting captions on Instagram. The funny move has now gone viral.

Original: Like if you think I can do better Edited: He broke up with me through Facebook Messenger, so yes, I can do better

Original: Not a fan of Valentine’s Day but a huge fan of my valentine Edited: He broke up with me the next day!

Original: Took a 7 hour bus to Boston to take this picture Edited: Was not worth the trip

So fair, it hurts!

Woman suffers multiple bone fractures due to excessive sunscreen use

A Chinese woman whose violent coughs reportedly resulted in 10 fractured ribs was shocked to hear that her bones had become fragile due to excessive sunblock use, which caused a severe vitamin D deficiency. The 20-year-old woman from Zhejiang province, in eastern China, recently visited the doctor, when she started experiencing severe pain in the left side of her chest, after excessive bouts of coughing. An X-ray revealed that she had

several broken ribs.

On further investigation, doctors found out that she had significantly lower bone density and vitamin D deficiency. They later told the media that her daily cosmetic habit was most likely the cause of her fractures. To prevent getting tanned, the woman would stay indoors and used SPF50 sunscreen all year round.

Out of left field

Shi**ing bricks

A group of secondary school students in the Philippines has found a way to convert stray dog poop into a mixture for bricks, aiming to rid city streets of excrement and potentially even lower construction costs. As part of a research project, eighth-graders in the Payatas district, north of the capital Manila, gathered and air-dried dog faeces, which was then mixed with cement powder and moulded into rectangular "bio bricks." The bricks can be used for sidewalk pavements.

Briefs

Child genius to graduate from university at NINE

A nine-year-old from Belgium, with an IQ of 145, will become the world's youngest undergraduate student next month. Laurent Simons is due to graduate at Eindhoven University of Technology, Netherlands, with a major in electrical engineering. He did the course in nine months.

LA couple claims FedEx package killed their dog

A Los Angeles couple claimed a package flung over a fence by a FedEx staff into their yard injured their dog so badly, he had to be euthanised. Keiko Napier and Mitchell Galin said that their Yorkshire terrier was sunbathing, when the package was tossed inside, leaving it in a pool of blood.

Hawaii man proposes to girlfriend while surfing

A man was surfing with his girlfriend when he knelt down on one knee on the board and proposed. His girlfriend, Lauren Oiye, said yes just before Chris Garth dropped the ring in the ocean. Garth said he knew it could go wrong, so he used a stand-in while they were out in the water.

Pic of the day

We 3 kings

Authorities in Kansas recently discovered a camel, a cow and a donkey roaming together along a road in a grouping reminiscent of a Christmas Nativity scene. The police have asked for help to locate the owners of the "three friends travelling together". PIC/AP

